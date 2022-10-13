Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,999 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.9% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.38.

Shares of MSFT opened at $225.75 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $223.96 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.