Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT Raised to $103.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s previous close.

MRK has been the subject of several other reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $229.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

