Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities downgraded Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.85.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Insider Transactions at Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 832.16% and a negative return on equity of 134.47%. Analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,500. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 214.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 218,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 149,234 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 253.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 203,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 145,710 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $337,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,356,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 191,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 335.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 70,915 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

