Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Cut to $136.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

LECO opened at $122.44 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $62,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 160.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

