Lincoln Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,997 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.3% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 86,285 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,846 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,654,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 62,803 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.38.

Shares of MSFT opened at $225.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.52 and a 200 day moving average of $267.07. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $223.96 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

