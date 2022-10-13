LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter. LCNB had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the first quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the first quarter worth $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the second quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

