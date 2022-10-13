Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Kimball International Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of KBAL stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.15 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.90. Kimball International has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.
Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.95 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.
Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.
