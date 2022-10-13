Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $79.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.10.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $25,000. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 112.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

