Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $102.62 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,575 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.8% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $102,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.38.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $225.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $223.96 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.52 and a 200-day moving average of $267.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

