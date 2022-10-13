Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Lowered to $215.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

ISRG stock opened at $186.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.80. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $183.53 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.0% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $3,283,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

