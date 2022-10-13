Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $250.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Argus from $300.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ILMN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $198.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.06 and its 200-day moving average is $234.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3,303.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $428.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.