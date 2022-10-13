Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $250.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Argus from $300.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ILMN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.
Illumina Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Illumina stock opened at $198.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.06 and its 200-day moving average is $234.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3,303.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $428.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
