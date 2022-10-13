Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,204 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 5,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 540,750 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $181,865,000 after purchasing an additional 371,872 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 86,693 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $3,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.38.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $225.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $223.96 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.