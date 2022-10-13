Geometric Wealth Advisors Buys 346 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,812 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.2% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,872,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $225.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $223.96 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

