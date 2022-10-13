First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $29.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $281.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

