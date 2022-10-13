Eastern Bank Acquires 265,642 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,880.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,642 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,969.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 269,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,577,000 after acquiring an additional 256,062 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,873.1% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 70,840 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,364.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 62,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 59,780 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,920.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 57,696 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.27. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

