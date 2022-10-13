DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Cut to $73.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 54,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 119,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 96,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

