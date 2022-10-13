Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $370.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wedbush from $430.00 to $370.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.57 EPS.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stephens started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $421.00 to $373.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.04.

Shares of DPZ opened at $301.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.66. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,955. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,456,425,000 after acquiring an additional 38,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after acquiring an additional 319,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,399,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,450,000 after acquiring an additional 67,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

