Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

Several brokerages have commented on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In related news, VP Patrick Mcgough bought 28,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $427,968.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 92,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,943.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $254,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,565.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick Mcgough purchased 28,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,943.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 150,800 shares of company stock worth $2,719,648. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,570 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 485.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,071,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 888,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 5,625.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 858,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 849,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after acquiring an additional 786,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The company had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.