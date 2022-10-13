Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,495 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Workday by 7.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,127 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $294,568.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,681,470.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,966,129.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,908 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $143.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.19.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. TheStreet lowered Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global lowered Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.