Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $94.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $99.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.37.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,120 shares of company stock worth $3,860,499 in the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

