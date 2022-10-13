Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $168.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.69 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

