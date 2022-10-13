Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,289 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 145,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.77.

NTRS stock opened at $83.74 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $83.17 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

