Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.81% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Price Performance

Shares of CNRG opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.49 and a 200 day moving average of $86.17. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.74 and a fifty-two week high of $112.87.

