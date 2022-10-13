Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,138 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 559.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,366,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 821,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,333,000 after purchasing an additional 105,866 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 632,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 38,614 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Down 0.5 %

IGHG opened at $67.46 on Thursday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.18.

