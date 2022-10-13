Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 64.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Lazard by 267.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Lazard in the first quarter worth $135,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Lazard by 99.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Lazard in the first quarter worth $205,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAZ. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.39 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

