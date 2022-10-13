Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) by 711.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,676 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.10% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance

Shares of IAPR stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $26.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26.

