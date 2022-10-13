Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,139 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPN opened at $107.18 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $163.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 595.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.45.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.41.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

