Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 29,753 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Wendy’s worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,685,000 after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Wendy’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.15.

Wendy's Stock Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Wendy's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Wendy's Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

