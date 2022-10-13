Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,314 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.56.

BXP stock opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average of $97.26. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

