Coerente Capital Management Has $37.87 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Coerente Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,441 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 8.5% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam boosted its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $225.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $223.96 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.38.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

