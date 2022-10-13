Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Century Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $10.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.79 and a quick ratio of 17.79. The firm has a market cap of $598.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.22.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Century Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $7,166,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,816,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,973,086.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 676,469 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 528.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 589,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 271,760 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 475,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 218,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 200,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

