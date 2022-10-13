Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Lowered to $117.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CE. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.56.

Celanese Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE CE opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile



Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

