Capital Insight Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,010.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
