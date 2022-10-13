Capital Insight Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,010.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

