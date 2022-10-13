Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $336,000 Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFQY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 15.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS VFQY opened at $97.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.48.

