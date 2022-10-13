C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Stock Down 0.6 %

AI opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $53.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $34,290.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $34,290.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,622 shares of company stock worth $1,297,424 in the last ninety days. 38.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 218.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in C3.ai by 755.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.