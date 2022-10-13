BRP (TSE:DOO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.47

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$93.47 and traded as low as C$83.11. BRP shares last traded at C$84.99, with a volume of 105,212 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$135.58.

BRP Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28,052.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$92.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$93.47.

BRP Announces Dividend

BRP Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

