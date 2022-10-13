Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) PT Raised to $275.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $272.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.55% from the stock’s current price.

BDX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $220.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.56.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

