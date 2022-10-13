BCK Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BCK Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.3% of BCK Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,236,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $219,608,000 after purchasing an additional 857,348 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,823,000. Jenkins Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 105,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $8,833,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $138.34 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.16 and its 200 day moving average is $153.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.