Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.
Shares of BAX stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.10. Baxter International has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $89.70.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 401.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,650 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 143,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,280,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
