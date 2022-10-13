Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.10. Baxter International has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $89.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 401.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,650 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 143,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,280,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.