Bank Of America (Bofa) Upgrades AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) to “Buy”

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.17.

NYSE:ABC opened at $138.94 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.01.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,118,000 after buying an additional 585,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

