Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Lowered to $31.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 319,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 53,460 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $5,216,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 204,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

