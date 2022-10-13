Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) PT Lowered to $24.00

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVNS. TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $940.82 million, a PE ratio of -129.37 and a beta of 0.89. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 12.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 72.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

