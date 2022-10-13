Analysts Set Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) PT at $74.22

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLVHF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Delivery Hero from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Delivery Hero from €66.00 ($67.35) to €71.30 ($72.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Delivery Hero from €71.00 ($72.45) to €61.00 ($62.24) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

DLVHF stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $146.07.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

