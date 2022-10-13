Analysts Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target at $273.00

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHDN. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price objective on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $192.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

