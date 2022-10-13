Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,011.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,987.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

