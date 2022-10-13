Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,610.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,023 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,880.9% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 279,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,714,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,969.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 269,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after acquiring an additional 256,062 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,873.1% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 70,840 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,614.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,364.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 62,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 59,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $112.90 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.97 and its 200-day moving average is $126.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

