Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,723.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,867 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.2% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. BCK Partners Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2,269.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,977.9% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2,010.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 16,965 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 92,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 88,592 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.