Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,859.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 39,814 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.9% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,089.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $509,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
