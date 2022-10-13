Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.30% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6,849.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.