Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $61.29.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,931,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,276,000 after buying an additional 203,441 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Yum China by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,674,000 after purchasing an additional 955,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum China by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,031,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,042,000 after purchasing an additional 93,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,375,000 after purchasing an additional 166,052 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

