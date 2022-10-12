Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Yum China Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of YUMC opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $61.29.
Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.
